Zelenskyy Lays Out Conditions of Peace Talks With Russia After Western Media Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia after Western media speculated that Kiev was being pushed to declare openness to dialogue with Moscow.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden was privately encouraging Kiev to demonstrate its readiness to negotiate with Moscow.

"Once again - restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions," Zelenskyy said in the video statement on Telegram.

Ukraine and Russia held several rounds of peace talks since the start of hostilities on February 24. The last round concluded in Istanbul on March 29 without any results, and the talks have since been stalled.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open for talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelenskyy said that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia. The Kremlin responded that Moscow would wait for a change in the stance of Ukraine's current president or his successor.