UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Lays Out Conditions Of Peace Talks With Russia After Western Media Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Zelenskyy Lays Out Conditions of Peace Talks With Russia After Western Media Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia after Western media speculated that Kiev was being pushed to declare openness to dialogue with Moscow.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden was privately encouraging Kiev to demonstrate its readiness to negotiate with Moscow.

"Once again - restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions," Zelenskyy said in the video statement on Telegram.

Ukraine and Russia held several rounds of peace talks since the start of hostilities on February 24. The last round concluded in Istanbul on March 29 without any results, and the talks have since been stalled.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open for talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelenskyy said that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia. The Kremlin responded that Moscow would wait for a change in the stance of Ukraine's current president or his successor.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Istanbul Kiev February March September Criminals Sunday Post Media All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen t ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen their multidimensional partners ..

58 minutes ago
 HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, ..

HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, UK

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassin ..

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.