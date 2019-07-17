Zelenskyy Looks Forward to Cooperating With New European Commission Head Von der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was looking forward to working in close cooperation with newly appointed European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

EU lawmakers on Tuesday approved Von der Leyen, the now outgoing German Defense Minister, as the new president of the European Commission.

"My sincere congratulations to @vonderleyen on her appointment as the first female President of @EU_Commission. I wish you every success and look forward to working with you in close cooperation to develop further strong Ukraine-EU relations," he tweeted late Tuesday.

To be elected to the 747-seat European Parliament, Von der Leyen needed at least 374 votes and received 383. She will now be the first woman to take on the key EU role.