Zelenskyy, Lukashenko Discuss Extradition of Participants in Donbas Campaign - Presidency

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed extradition of participants in military action in Donbas in eastern Ukraine who were detained in Belarus, Zelenskyy's office said Wednesday.

On Friday, the prosecutor general's office in Ukraine said they were planning to ask for extradition of 28 people detained in Belarus to launch criminal case over their participation in a military conflict in Donbas.

Nine of the people were Ukrainian citizens.

"Heads of state discussed in detail the detention of several people from Wagner private military company in Belarus in late July," the president's office said.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that "all people suspected of terrorism in Ukraine would be transferred" to the country, the office said.

According to Belta news agency, Lukashenko told Zelenskyy that Minsk would cooperate within the parameters of agreements signed with Ukraine and Russia.