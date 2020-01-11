UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Zelenskyy, Macron Agree to French Experts Helping Decipher Crashed Jet's Recorder Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held phone talks on Saturday in which they agreed to engage French experts in deciphering the flight recorders of Ukraine's Boeing 737 shot down in Iran, the Ukrainian Presidency's press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held phone talks on Saturday in which they agreed to engage French experts in deciphering the flight recorders of Ukraine's Boeing 737 shot down in Iran, the Ukrainian Presidency's press service said.

"The heads of states agreed to engage French specialists in deciphering the downed plane's 'black boxes'," the press service said.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy and Macron noted that "establishing the truth so fast was a result of the Ukrainian experts' correct actions in Iran and the consolidated support from international partners.

"

Macron was further cited as pledging to "promote comprehensive investigation into the catastrophe and bringing those responsible to justice" and saying that France had already initiated the formal procedure of international inquiry with the International Civil Aviation Organization.

According to the statement, Macron accepted Zelenskyy's invitation to visit the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

