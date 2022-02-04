UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy, Macron Discuss Security Challenges, Normandy Format Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed countering security challenges and the Normandy Format peace process with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday.

"Continued dialogue with @EmmanuelMacron on countering security challenges and stepping up the peace process within the Normandy format. Agreed on further joint steps to maintain Ukraine's stability and enhance financial and economic cooperation," Zelenskyy tweeted.

