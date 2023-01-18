Zelenskyy Makes Unrealistic Proposals on Peace Settlement - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the "formula for peace" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's is unrealistic, because different topics are mixed in it ” from energy and food security to the withdrawal of Russian troops.

"Zelenskyy puts forward some completely unrealistic initiatives, a ten-point plan, where everything is mixed up: food security, energy security, biological (security), withdrawal of Russian troops from everywhere, Russia's repentance, tribunal, conviction, and so on," Lavrov told an annual press conference.

Kiev has been finalizing a ten-point peace formula, initially suggested at the G20 summit in Bali. The proposals include radiation and nuclear safety, food and energy security, release of all prisoners, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, "withdrawal of Russian troops" and the cessation of hostilities, "return of justice," prevention of ecocide and escalation, confirmation of the war's end.