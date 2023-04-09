Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy May Visit Germany In May For 1st Time Since February 2022 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Zelenskyy May Visit Germany in May for 1st Time Since February 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy may pay a visit to Germany in May for the first time since the start of Russia's special military operation in February last year, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported, citing government sources.

Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Germany to receive year's Charlemagne prize, an annual award for work done to promote European unification, the newspaper said on Saturday.

The award ceremony will reportedly be held in May in the city of Aachen near the border with Belgium and the Netherlands, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expected to deliver a laudatory speech at the event.

However, Zelenskyy may opt out of the in-person visit and instead participate online, the newspaper said.

Related Topics

Russia German Visit Germany Belgium Netherlands February May Border Event Government

Recent Stories

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

35 minutes ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

36 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.