Zelenskyy May Visit Germany in May for 1st Time Since February 2022 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy may pay a visit to Germany in May for the first time since the start of Russia's special military operation in February last year, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported, citing government sources.

Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Germany to receive year's Charlemagne prize, an annual award for work done to promote European unification, the newspaper said on Saturday.

The award ceremony will reportedly be held in May in the city of Aachen near the border with Belgium and the Netherlands, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expected to deliver a laudatory speech at the event.

However, Zelenskyy may opt out of the in-person visit and instead participate online, the newspaper said.