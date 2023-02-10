(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Belgian King Philippe I, thanked Belgium for support to Ukraine during the military conflict with Russia, and also discussed his peace formula, Ukraine's presidential office said on Friday.

Zelenskyy is paying a visit to Brussels from February 9-10 where he also participated in the EU summit.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with His Majesty King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels. The Head of State expressed gratitude to King Philippe, the Belgian government and the entire Belgian people for the comprehensive support provided to Ukraine," the statement read.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy also spoke about his peace formula for the settlement of the year-long military conflict with Russia.

Kiev has been working on a 10-point peace formula, initially suggested at the G20 summit in Bali. The proposals include radiation and nuclear safety, food and energy security, release of all prisoners, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine and the cessation of hostilities, "return of justice," prevention of ecocide and escalation, confirmation of the conflict's end. Zelenskyy said that Kiev intended to create an international mechanism to compensate for the country's losses from Russian actions.