Zelenskyy Meets With US House Speaker Pelosi, Top Republicans, Democrats - Office

December 22, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, as well as representatives of Republicans and Democrats from the US Senate and House of Representatives, head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and appeal to Congress for further security assistance for Ukraine.

"There was a Leadership Meeting with (US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) @SpeakerPelosi, (Senate Majority) Leader (Chuck Schumer) @SenSchumer, (Minority) Leader (Mitch McConnell) @LeaderMcConnell, Leader (of the Republican party in the House Kevin McCarthy) @GOPLeader, and President @ZelenskyyUa.

Discussed Ukraine, the war, and the democracy's future victory over autocracy," Yermak said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, media reported that during his visit, Zelenskyy received no certain assurances of continued financial assistance to Ukraine despite a warm reception by a number of US officials.

