Zelenskyy Mentioned Burisma to Trump in July 25 Call, But Company Omitted in Transcript

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the energy company Burisma during his July 25 telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump , but the company 's name did not appear in the transcript of the call, two witnesses testified in the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

"That is correct," Vice President Mike Pence's special adviser Jennifer Williams and National Security Council Director for Europe Alexander Vindman said in one voice when asked whether they recall that Zelenskyy mentioned Burisma.

The two witnesses told the US House Intelligence Committee that the word "Burisma" was not recorded in the transcript of the July 25 call.

Vindman explained that transcribers not always can include all the information in the transcripts of telephone calls, which is why he was prompted to intervene.

Williams said that she was not involved in preparing the transcript.

In September, Democrats in the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower complaint that Trump may have abused the power of office.

The complaint alleged that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption of former Vice President Joe Biden - Trump's political rival in the 2020 election - and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump released right away the transcript of the telephone call and said that unlike the Bidens there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Trump characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.