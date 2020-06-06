UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy, Merkel Call For Implementation Of Normandy Four Agreements During Phone Talks

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Zelenskyy, Merkel Call for Implementation of Normandy Four Agreements During Phone Talks

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Berlin and Kiev have agreed on the need to implement the agreements made at the most recent Normandy Four summit in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday after holding phone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Angela #Merkel is a sincere friend of #Ukraine. In telephone call we confirmed the necessity of consistent implementation of all the Paris #N4 Summit agreements. Their effective fulfilment will pave the way for the summit in #Berlin," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, the press office of the Ukrainian president released more details of the conversation between the two leaders. During the talks, Zelenskyy stated that Kiev is committed to reaching a peaceful solution in Donbas.

"The Ukrainian side reaffirmed its commitment to maximum coordination of efforts with partners in the peaceful settlement in Donbas - Germany and France," the government press release read.

The first summit involving the Normandy Four countries (Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine) for three years took place in Paris in December. At the summit, the leaders adopted a communique calling for the implementation of the Minsk agreements and for another summit to be held four months later, although this has yet to happen.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has heard nothing about a potential meeting of the Normandy Four, adding that little progress has been made on implementing the previous agreements.

