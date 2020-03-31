UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy, Merkel Discuss Coronavirus, Normandy-Format Talks - Zelenskyy's Office

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:25 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed, in a phone conversation, the prospects to continue Normandy-format talks on the Donbas crisis settlement, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, Zelenskyy's office said on Tuesday

"The head of state has briefed Angela Merkel on the security situation in Donbas. They have also discussed the results of the latest consultations within the Trilateral Contact Group. The sides have discussed the prospects of continuation of the Normandy-format negotiations," the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

"The sides have discussed the situation around the global spreading of the coronavirus, and practical measures that both countries implement to counter the pandemic. They have agreed to elaborate the possibility to establish information exchange related to the pandemic, including on medical standards," Zelenskyy's office went on to say.

Zelenskyy and Merkel have also agreed to allocate 150 million Euros ($164 million) from the German state loan for fighting the coronavirus in Ukraine.

