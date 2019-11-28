UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy, Merkel Discuss Preparation For Normandy Four Meeting By Phone

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Zelenskyy, Merkel Discuss Preparation for Normandy Four Meeting by Phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held the seventh telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, they discussed preparations for the Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) meeting, to be held in Paris on December 9, the Ukrainian presidential press service said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held the seventh telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, they discussed preparations for the Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) meeting, to be held in Paris on December 9, the Ukrainian presidential press service said Thursday.

"Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel. During the conversation, they discussed the preparations for the Normandy format meeting December 9 this year," it said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Paris Angela Merkel December

Recent Stories

Motion about juvenile death row prisoner tabled in ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Total Landfill Area Comparable to Small E ..

1 minute ago

Situation in Bolivia Calmed Down After UN Mediatio ..

1 minute ago

Dilapidated condition of schools; Sindh High Court ..

1 minute ago

COAS's extension victory of democracy, rule of law ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for getting audit rep ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.