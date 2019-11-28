Zelenskyy, Merkel Discuss Preparation for Normandy Four Meeting by Phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held the seventh telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, they discussed preparations for the Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) meeting, to be held in Paris on December 9, the Ukrainian presidential press service said Thursday

