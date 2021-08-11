Zelenskyy, Merkel to Discuss Security Guarantees Linked to Nord Stream 2 on Aug 22 - Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 22 will discuss Berlin's guarantees to Kiev in relation to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov said on Wednesday

On Monday, Nykyforov said that Merkel intended to visit Ukraine on August 22.

"Angela Merkel and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will talk about how specifically Germany will guarantee the fulfillment of those obligations that it gave in case... Russia tries to abuse its monopoly state in some way after the launch of Nord Stream 2," Nykyforov said.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine, including ways to revive the peace negotiations, the spokesman noted, adding that the politicians are also set to discuss bilateral relations.

Last month, Berlin and Washington signed an agreement providing for the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project without US sanctions.

Germany pledged to prevent Russia from "using energy as a weapon" and to use all possible leverage to prolong Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline, which will supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Europe. Russia has repeatedly stressed that this is a completely commercial projects and its Primary aim is to diversify energy streams to Europe.

Separately, Nykyforov noted that it is still unclear whether Merkel would take part in the Crimean Platform summit. Zelenskyy's initiative aimed to gather international partners to discuss ways to retake control of Crimea, which rejoined Russia in a 2014 referendum. The event will take place during Merkel's visit to Kiev.