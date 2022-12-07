Zelenskyy Named 'Person of the Year' by Time Magazine

American news magazine Time has named Volodymyr Zelenskyy the 2022 "Person of the Year."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) American news magazine Time has named Volodymyr Zelenskyy the 2022 "Person of the Year."

"TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine," the magazine said on its cover.

Other candidates considered for the award included the US Supreme Court, Chinese President Xi Jinping, protesters in Iran, Florida governor and rising star of the Republican Party Ron DeSantis, gun safety advocates, as well as Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who was named the 2021 Person of the Year.