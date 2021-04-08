UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy, NATO Military Committee Chairman Discuss Escalation In Donbas - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:20 AM

Zelenskyy, NATO Military Committee Chairman Discuss Escalation in Donbas - Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Military Committee Chairman Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach discussed escalation of the situation in Donbas, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach.

The President thanked the Alliance for its attention to Ukraine and support," the office said in a statement.

"We are grateful for NATO's serious interest in the situation in Ukraine, the east and the occupied Crimea. We are grateful to our partners for their constant support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Unfortunately, we really see complications now in the east of Ukraine, in Donbas. We really see an increase in the number of gunshots," Zelenskyy said at the beginning of the meeting.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Alliance

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

9 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

10 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

7 hours ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.