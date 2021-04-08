Zelenskyy, NATO Military Committee Chairman Discuss Escalation in Donbas - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Military Committee Chairman Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach discussed escalation of the situation in Donbas, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach.

The President thanked the Alliance for its attention to Ukraine and support," the office said in a statement.

"We are grateful for NATO's serious interest in the situation in Ukraine, the east and the occupied Crimea. We are grateful to our partners for their constant support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Unfortunately, we really see complications now in the east of Ukraine, in Donbas. We really see an increase in the number of gunshots," Zelenskyy said at the beginning of the meeting.