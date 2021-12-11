UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation Of New Format Of Direct Talks With Putin On Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:23 AM

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not ruling out that a separate format of direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Donbas could be created

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not ruling out that a separate format of direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Donbas could be created.

"I do not rule out a separate format and direct negotiations with the president of the Russian Federation. I see support for this direction from our European partners and the United States," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the 1+1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

4 minutes ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

4 minutes ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

6 minutes ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch ..

UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway

6 minutes ago
 Biden Did Not Offer to Hold Direct Talks With Donb ..

Biden Did Not Offer to Hold Direct Talks With Donbas Republics - Zelenskyy

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.