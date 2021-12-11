Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not ruling out that a separate format of direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Donbas could be created.

"I do not rule out a separate format and direct negotiations with the president of the Russian Federation. I see support for this direction from our European partners and the United States," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the 1+1 broadcaster.