Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Referendum on Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he did not rule out holding of an all-Ukrainian referendum on Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he did not rule out holding of an all-Ukrainian referendum on Donbas.

"I do not rule out a referendum on Donbas as a whole. The issue here is not about status. We can have this in life, it can be about Donbas, Crimea, maybe about ending the war in general," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the 1+1 broadcaster.