Zelenskyy Offers Alibaba Group Co-Founder to Open R&D Center in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma to open a research and development center in Ukraine to boost the company's positions in Europe, the presidential office said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma to open a research and development center in Ukraine to boost the company's positions in Europe, the presidential office said on Friday.

Ma arrived in Ukraine earlier in the day. He has attended an international economic forum in Kiev, visited a number of universities and innovation park UNIT.City in the Ukrainian capital. The Chinese business tycoon also held a meeting with Zelenskyy.

"In recent years, Ukraine has become home to more than 100 R&D centers of world-famous companies such as Samsung, Boeing, Ericsson, Huawei, Oracle and Siemens.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered to Jack Ma to consider the possibility of opening such a center in Ukraine to strengthen Alibaba's activities in Europe," the office said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine could "offer really strong expertise to create a center for data analysis and artificial intelligence."

Alibaba Group, founded by Ma in 1999, is the world's biggest retailer and e-commerce company.