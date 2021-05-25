UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Offers To Increase Number Of Ukrainian Armed Forces By 4.4% To 261,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:22 PM

Zelenskyy Offers to Increase Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces by 4.4% to 261,000

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed increasing the number of the country's armed forces by 4.4% to some 261,000 people, according to a bill published by the lower house of parliament on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed increasing the number of the country's armed forces by 4.4% to some 261,000 people, according to a bill published by the lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

"To approve the number of the armed forces of Ukraine in an amount not exceeding 261,000 people, including 215,000 military personnel," the bill read.

During a specially designated period, the number of the armed forces will grow by the number of personnel called up for military service in compliance with the presidential orders on mobilization, the bill added.

During the current legislative session, the numerical count of the armed forces of Ukraine stands at 250,000 people, including 204,000 servicemen.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament

Recent Stories

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

11 minutes ago

IUB Publication Society conducts international web ..

3 minutes ago

Hindus protest against India's delay in probe of 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Arid Varsity become member of SCO Agricultural Uni ..

3 minutes ago

Rehman urges UN to probe if Covid-19 s a man-made ..

3 minutes ago

Australia approves two mango treatment facilities ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.