Zelenskyy Offers to Increase Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces by 4.4% to 261,000

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed increasing the number of the country's armed forces by 4.4% to some 261,000 people, according to a bill published by the lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

"To approve the number of the armed forces of Ukraine in an amount not exceeding 261,000 people, including 215,000 military personnel," the bill read.

During a specially designated period, the number of the armed forces will grow by the number of personnel called up for military service in compliance with the presidential orders on mobilization, the bill added.

During the current legislative session, the numerical count of the armed forces of Ukraine stands at 250,000 people, including 204,000 servicemen.