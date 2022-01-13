UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Office Says Concentration of Russian Troops Near Ukrainian Border Not Decreasing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Ukrainian President's Office Deputy Head Ihor Zhovkva said on Wednesday that the concentration of Russian troops along the Ukrainian borders has not decreased and expressed hopes that issues with Russia can be resolved through diplomacy in the event of escalation.

"The concentration of Russian troops around Ukrainian borders ... unfortunately, has not decreased. It continues to fluctuate, but we do not see any actions on troops withdrawal and their return to places of permanent dislocation. We have information on the start of routine exercises near Ukrainian borders," Zhovkva said on the air of the Ukrainian national radio.

Zhovkva added that Ukrainian armed forces "will be ready to fight back" in the event of escalation, but the diplomatic approach is preferred.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining the negotiation process with Russia.

Western countries have accused Russia of allegedly deploying troops along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory as it considers NATO's military activities a threat to the national security of Russia.

Earlier in the day, Russia and NATO sat down for talks for the first time since 2019. NATO enlargement was the main topic on the agenda amid Russia's grave concerns over the emergence of military infrastructure in close proximity to its borders if Ukraine or any other country on the post-Soviet space became a member of the alliance.

