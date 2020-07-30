UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Officially Appoints Kravchuk To Head Kiev's Delegation In Donbas Contact Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:13 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially empowered the country's first president, Leonid Kravchuk, to head Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially empowered the country's first president, Leonid Kravchuk, to head Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement.

Earlier in the day, Kravchuk said he agreed to head the delegation, replacing ex-President Leonid Kuchma who recently ceased his work at the helm of the delegation.

"To relieve Kuchma of his duties of Ukraine's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on peaceful settlement of the situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. To appoint Kravchuk, who served as the Ukrainian president from 1991-1994, as the Ukraine's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group," Zelenskyy's decree read.

