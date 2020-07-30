(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially empowered the country's first president, Leonid Kravchuk, to head Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement.

Earlier in the day, Kravchuk said he agreed to head the delegation, replacing ex-President Leonid Kuchma who recently ceased his work at the helm of the delegation.

"To relieve Kuchma of his duties of Ukraine's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on peaceful settlement of the situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. To appoint Kravchuk, who served as the Ukrainian president from 1991-1994, as the Ukraine's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group," Zelenskyy's decree read.