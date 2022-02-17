UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy On Assistance Of West: We Do Not Need Troops With Foreign Flags On Our Territory

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Zelenskyy on Assistance of West: We Do Not Need Troops With Foreign Flags on Our Territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine does not need "soldiers under foreign flags" on its territory when commenting on the West's readiness to assist Kiev.

"We immediately admitted that we don't need military people with foreign flags on our territory.

We don't ask for this. Otherwise, destabilization will be all over the world. We don't want to give Russia another reason to say that we have bases here and that they need to 'defend themselves.' But we want everything else," Zelenskyy told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

