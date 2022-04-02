Zelenskyy on Belgorod Oil Depot Fire: I Do Not Discuss Any of My Orders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) When asked about the Friday fire that hit the oil depot in Russia's Belgorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the he did not discuss any of his orders.

On Friday morning, a fire broke out at the oil depot in Belgorod. According to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, this happened as a result of shelling by two Ukrainian helicopters, which penetrated Russian airspace at a low altitude.

"I do not discuss any of my orders as commander-in-chief, the leader of this state. There are things which I only share with the armed forces of Ukraine when they talk to me," Zelenskyy told the Fox news broadcaster.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.