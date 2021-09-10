UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:16 PM

Zelenskyy on Plans to Run for Second Term: I Would Rather Go on Vacation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday his plans not to run for a second term, saying he would rather fulfill all promises during one term and then go on vacation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday his plans not to run for a second term, saying he would rather fulfill all promises during one term and then go on vacation.

Zelenskyy was elected in the spring of 2019 gaining 73.

22% in the runoff against then-President Petro Poroshenko. Zelenskyy emphasized back then he was elected for only one five-year term.

"The Ukrainian people will decide. I have already answered. I am not running for office, I would rather fulfill all my promises during just one term and go on vacation," Zelenskyy told reporters.

