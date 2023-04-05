Zelenskyy on Withdrawal From Bakhmut: Decision Expected in Case of Personnel Loss Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) In the event of a threat of loss of personnel of the Ukrainian troops due to the encirclement in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), "correct decisions" will be made, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"For me, the most important thing is not to lose our military, and if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger that we may lose personnel due to encirclement, there will be appropriate correct decisions on the spot," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.