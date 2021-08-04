UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Orders Special Protection For Belarusian Political Activists Staying In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:21 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the security service (SBU) and the interior affairs ministry to study all risks and provide unconditional protection for Belarusian citizens who arrived in Ukraine over the past year and whose lives may be at risk due to their political or social activities

"Every Belarusian who can become a target for criminals because of his or her public political position should receive special reliable protection. The SBU and the ministry of interior affairs must establish a clear algorithm for assessing possible risks, and a system of responses to these risks, in order to remove any possible threat," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by the presidential office.

A list of Belarusian citizens who should receive additional support and protection during their staying in Ukraine has been complied.

"This decision was made as law enforcement agencies obtained information about possible threats to a number of Belarusian activists, and because of the tragic death of Vitaly Shishov, a political activist from Belarus who lived in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Shishov was found hanged in a park in Kiev after he was reported missing earlier this week.

