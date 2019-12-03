UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Orders To Diversify Energy Supplies To Ukraine By July 1 Next Year

Zelenskyy Orders to Diversify Energy Supplies to Ukraine by July 1 Next Year

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered his government to diversify supplies of gas, oil products, and coal by July 1, 2020.

"In accordance with Article 107 of the Ukrainian Constitution I decree ...

to enact the decision by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from December 2, 2019, On Emergency Measures to Guarantee Energy Security," the Ukrainian president said in his order.

The security council's decision postulates increasing the diversity of energy sources by July 1, 2020, so that a single supplier would provide no more than 30 percent of the total supply volume.

In 2015, Kiev declared that it had stopped buying gas directly from Russia, getting it from countries like Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, despite the fact that those countries get a lot of their energy resources from Russia.

