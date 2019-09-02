Zelenskyy Orders to Ukraine Defense Minister to Make Plan to Protect State From Aggression

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:56 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasked on Monday Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk with creating a plan to protect the country from foreign aggression.
"A powerful and effective army is a priority.
Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk should offer to the legislation changes necessary for creating a powerful army, including creating and approving a defense plan, a set of measures for protecting the country from aggression," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with the country's parliament, cabinet and law enforcers, aired by 112 Ukraine broadcaster.