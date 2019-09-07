UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Pardoned 3 Women, 13 Men Under Ukraine-Russian Release Deal - Ex-Ombudswoman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:56 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pardoned three women and 13 men who participate in the simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Kiev and Moscow, former Ukrainian Ombudswoman Nina Karpachova said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pardoned three women and 13 men who participate in the simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Kiev and Moscow, former Ukrainian Ombudswoman Nina Karpachova said.

"Several days ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree to pardon 16 people including three women," Karpachova said as aired on Nash broadcaster.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.

