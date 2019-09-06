Zelenskyy Pardons Prisoners Being Prepared for Russia-Ukraine Simultaneous Release -Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pardoned people being prepared for simultaneous release by Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pardoned people being prepared for simultaneous release by Russia and Ukraine , Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said Friday.

"At the assembly point of the persons who participate in the exchange, there are almost all on the list agreed upon earlier.

The Ukrainian side, taking into account the fact that people who are subject to a presidential decree on pardon, are delivered to the assembly point, has fulfilled almost all of its obligations achieved at the talks," Rybin said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.