Zelenskyy, Pentagon Chief Talk Donbas, Cooperation in Countering Russia in Black Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have discussed the situation in Donbas and cooperation in countering Russia in the Black sea region, the Ukrainian leader's office said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have discussed the situation in Donbas and cooperation in countering Russia in the Black sea region, the Ukrainian leader's office said on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy is currently on a working visit to the US, and is set to meet with President Joe Biden later in the day. On Tuesday, Austin said that Biden had approved a new $60 million security assistance package to Ukraine, including the supplies of Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles. Later that day, the two countries signed a new defense framework to enhance bilateral cooperation on Black Sea security, cyber and intelligence sharing.

"The sides discussed the situation in the east of our country, which remains strained despite Ukraine's efforts to achieve de-escalation by peaceful diplomatic means. The tensions are growing in connection with Russia's Zapad 2021 [West 2021] military exercise. The president of Ukraine and the US defense secretary also discussed prospects of cooperation in countering ... Russia's policy in the Azov-Black sea region and ensuring the freedom of navigation in international waters," the statement read.

Zelenskyy also expressed his condolences over the death of US soldiers in bombings outside the Kabul airport on August 26 and spoke about Ukraine's assistance in evacuating foreigners from Afghanistan.

"As the president of a country that every day loses its best sons in war, waged by Russia in the east of Ukraine, I understand the grievances of the families of those who died and the whole American people," Zelenskyy stated.

Austin, in turn, assured Ukraine that the US would stand by its side, support its sovereignty and territorial integrity, help counter Russia's alleged aggression and back Kiev's aspirations to join NATO, according to the presidential office.

Russia's relationship with Ukraine and the West deteriorated in 2014 after the forced ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych. Back then, Kiev launched a military operation in its Russian-speaking Donbas region, which considered the power change a coup, while Crimea voted in a referendum to rejoin Russia. Moscow has repeatedly denied its involvement in the Donbas conflict.