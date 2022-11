MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend the G20 summit, most likely in an online format, Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said on Tuesday.

"In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the G20 summit. I cannot say anything more," Nykyforov was quoted as saying by the Obshchestvennoe news agency.