Zelenskyy Plans To Discuss Situation In Donbas With Trump - Ukrainian Security Chief

Zelenskyy Plans to Discuss Situation in Donbas With Trump - Ukrainian Security Chief

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to discuss some issues related to the settlement of Donbas at the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukraine's Secretary of National Security Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Friday.

Zelenskyy previously expressed confidence that his meeting with Trump would be held in Washington in September.

"Our presidents will also discuss the issues of stabilization in the east and and those related to ending the war," Danylyuk said in the air of Nash broadcaster.

The official did not answer a question on when this meeting might take place.

In late August, Zelenskyy said at a meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton that Kiev would be glad to see the United States join the Normandy Four format.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics in the country's east, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier.

Since September 2014, peace in the region has been mediated by the Trilateral Contact Group, which was created after the Normandy format talks. Despite the fact that several documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties have continued to violate ceasefires established by them.

