Zelenskyy Plans To Meet With Macron, Scholz In Brussels Next Week - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:50 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Brussels next week, and the issue of holding a meeting in the Normandy format is on the agenda, the head of Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday.

"I think that next week in Brussels, President Zelenskyy will meet with President Macron and the new chancellor of Germany, and I think that we will continue to work to hold a summit of leaders of the Normandy format," Yermak told the 1+1 broadcaster.

The United States intends to actively participate in the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas, he added.

"The United States has made a decision for itself ” to be an active participant in the peace process. How this will happen will depend on many circumstances, it may be a parallel track along with the Normandy format. They are very interested in bringing peace to Ukraine," Yermak said.

