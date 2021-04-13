Zelenskyy Plans to Visit France This Week - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit France this week, the Ukrinform agency reported citing a source in diplomatic circles.

Zelenskyy's visit is expected to be confirmed later this week, the agency said.

On April 10, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Kiev delegation in the trilateral contact group on Donbas, said that the meeting of the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine should take place within a week.