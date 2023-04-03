UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Plans To Visit Poland On April 5 - Senior Polish Official

Published April 03, 2023

Zelenskyy Plans to Visit Poland on April 5 - Senior Polish Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to arrive in Poland with an official visit on April 5 at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, the head of the international policy bureau of the Polish president's office, Marcin Przydacz, said on Monday.

"We expect the official visit of the Ukrainian president to Poland in three days, on Wednesday, April 5," Przydacz told Polish broadcaster RMF FM.

As part of his trip, Zelenskyy will first of all meet with Duda, since the visit will take place at the Polish leader's invitation, Przydacz specified.

