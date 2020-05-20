UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Pledges To 'Fight Until End' For Implementation Of Minsk Agreements On Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged on Wednesday to fight until the end for the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement, adding that it will take him several months to arrive at a diplomatic solution

"We will be fighting until the end for Minsk [agreements implementation], as the sanctions on Russia are related to Minsk [format], and you know perfectly well that not only Russia wants the sanctions to be lifted, but many European countries as well, which, as I see it, suffer economically from these sanctions," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

The president recalled that he used to think that one year would be enough for Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements.

"This process has slightly slowed down ... due to the coronavirus, so I give myself several more months ... to find a diplomatic way-out in compliance with the Minsk agreements," Zelenskyy said.

Kiev has a "plan B" and even a "plan C" on the Donbas crisis settlement, Zelenskyy added, noting that he would prefer not to resort to these scenarios.

