Zelenskyy Pledges to Launch Major Reforms in Ukraine Within 1st Year of Presidency

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday at a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence that he was intending to start the most-anticipated reforms in Ukraine during the first year of his presidency.

"We do not want to wait for five years. We want to launch all the major reforms anticipated by the Ukrainian society during the first year of office," Zelenskyy said as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

Zelenskyy and Pence are currently participating in commemorative events in Warsaw on occasion of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

Pence, on his part, said that the US-Ukraine relations were currently stronger than ever. The official assured the Ukrainian president that Washington supported Ukraine's territorial integrity and its fight against alleged Russian influence.

At the same time, Pence refused to answer the journalist's question regarding a possible stop of US military assistance to Ukraine, the issue being actively speculated in the media.