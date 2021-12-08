Zelenskyy Positively Assesses Putin-Biden Conversation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he positively assesses the recent online meeting between presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, adding that he will be ready to say more after his own conversation with the US leader

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he positively assesses the recent online meeting between presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, adding that he will be ready to say more after his own conversation with the US leader.

"In general, I think it is positive that the US president spoke with the Russian president. I would like to comment on the details of this conversation tomorrow, after my conversation with the president of the United States," Zelenskyy told a briefing.