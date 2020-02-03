Zelenskyy Praises Strategic Partnership With Turkey, Says Relations Will Strengthen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised his country's strategic relationship with Turkey, adding that he expects bilateral relations between both countries to strengthen even further in a televised joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised his country's strategic relationship with Turkey, adding that he expects bilateral relations between both countries to strengthen even further in a televised joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Monday.

Zelenskyy made specific reference to the date of Erdogan's visit to Ukraine on Monday, noting that it is 28 years to the day since Kiev and Ankara established diplomatic relations.

"Within 28 years, our countries have reached the level of a strategic relationship, rather than just neighborly relations," Zelenskyy remarked.

After stating that Monday's meeting in the Ukrainian capital was both productive and constructive, Zelenskyy added that he expected relations between the countries to continue to develop.

"Turkey and Ukraine will develop their cooperation and our dialogue will be strengthened in the international community and in the field of security, our partnership and cooperation will be strengthened even further," the president stated.

Erdogan traveled to Kiev to conduct bilateral talks with his Ukrainian counterpart. Both leaders also co-chaired the eighth meeting of the Ukraine-Turkey High-Level Strategic Council.