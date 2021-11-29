UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Proposes Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Take Part In Drills In Ukraine In 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy registered on Monday a bill to parliament seeking to admit foreign troops to the country in 2022 to participate in international military exercises

Ukraine bans the operation of any military formations on its territory unless it is provided for by law. The deployment of foreign military bases is also illegal in the country, so each time a special law is proposed by the president and adopted by the parliament to allow foreign forces to take part in military drills.

The text of the draft law has not yet been published on the parliament's website. The is expected to be called "On the approval of the decision of the President of Ukraine on the admission of units of the armed forces of other states to the territory of Ukraine in 2022 to participate in multinational exercises," according to the parliament.

In late January, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law allowing foreign troops to enter the country to participate in this year's exercises. It was later signed by Zelenskyy.

A total of eight multinational exercises have been planned on the territory of Ukraine in 2021. Among those are Rapid Trident-2021, Sea Breeze-2021, the Ukrainian-Romanian Riverine-2021, Three Swords-2021, and the Ukrainian-British Warrior Watcher-2021. They are estimated to involve about 21,000 Ukrainian and 11,000 foreign soldiers.

