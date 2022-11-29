Zelenskyy Proposes Candidacy of Odesa to Host World Expo 2030

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented on Tuesday at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) the candidacy of the city of Odesa to host the World Expo 2030 exhibition.

"I am honored to present Ukraine's candidate for hosting World's Fair 2030. To present Odesa - and the entire Black Sea region," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

According to the Ukrainian president, the Odesa seaport ensures the well-being of dozens of countries in Africa, Asia and Europe, which has been proved by the grain deal initiative. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would solidify the deal with another international humanitarian project dubbed "Grain From Ukraine," which will help recover food security in the poorest countries, including Ethiopia, Somalia and Yemen.

Besides, Zelenskyy called Odesa an ideal place for World Expo 2030, since the city has long been economically and culturally connected with Turkey, Romania, Georgia, Bulgaria, Moldova, as well as with other countries in the region and around the world.

The World Expos, officially known as International Registered Exhibitions, are a global gathering of nations dedicated to finding solutions to pressing global challenges. The exhibitions, which take place every five years, welcome tens of millions of visitors, allowing countries to build extraordinary pavilions and transform the host city for years to come.

Apart from Ukraine, the countries that have submitted competing� bids to organize World Expo 2030 are South Korea, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

