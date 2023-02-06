Zelenskyy Proposes Extending Martial Law, Mobilization for Another 90 Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to extend the martial law and general mobilization, which expire on February 19, for another 90 days, according to a draft law submitted to the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on Monday.

"To extend the term of martial law in Ukraine from 5:30 a.m. (03:30 GMT) on February 19, 2023, for a period of 90 days," a statement read.

It is also proposed to extend the term of mobilization by 90 days.

Kiev declared martial law and general mobilization at the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine last February, and extended them until February 2023 in November.