Zelenskyy Proposes Putting Donbas Crisis Settlement To Referendum

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the Donbas crisis settlement could be put to a nationwide referendum.

"I believe that the situation in Donbas should be the key topic today.

We have several plans on how to put an end to the war and to return the occupied territories and the people, plan A, B and C. I am confident that we will organize a referendum on this topic. This may be one of the plans if another plan does not bring fruit," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

