Zelenskyy, Prystaiko Met With US Officials, Received Information on Boeing 737 Crash

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko announced on Friday that he, along with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with US representatvies and received important information on the Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko announced on Friday that he, along with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with US representatvies and received important information on the Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran.

The Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev crashed shortly after leaving Tehran's airport early Wednesday morning.

According to official figures, 176 people - citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the UK, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan - died in the crash.

"Together with President Zelenskyy, we met with US representatives, including Kristina Kvien, the deputy chief of the US Embassy in Ukraine. We received important information [on the plane crash] that will be processed by our specialists," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.