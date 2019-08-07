UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy, Putin Agree On Possible Normandy Four Meeting - Zelenskyy's Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:33 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during their phone conversation on Wednesday on a possible meeting of Normandy Four leaders, with working groups currently preparing documents to be signed at the highest level, Zelenskyy's press service said in a statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during their phone conversation on Wednesday on a possible meeting of Normandy Four leaders, with working groups currently preparing documents to be signed at the highest level, Zelenskyy's press service said in a statement.

Zelenskyy said earlier in the day that he considered it necessary for the leaders of Normandy Four countries Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany to convene an urgent meeting amid escalating tensions in the breakaway Donbas region. Kiev claims that four Ukrainian servicemen were killed on Tuesday in a shelling by militants.

"The parties agreed on a possible meeting of the state leaders of the Normandy format. The working groups are currently working on the documents to be signed at the highest level," the press service said.

