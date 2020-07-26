UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Issues Pertaining To Release Of Detained Individuals - Kiev

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Issues Pertaining to Release of Detained Individuals - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conversed on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss, among everything, the release of Ukrainians in custody in the eastern breakaway Donbas region as well as in Russia and Crimea, his press service said on Sunday.

This past Wednesday, the Ukrainian Presidency said its representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group ” composed of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe ” submitted the list of detained individuals, expecting reciprocity from the Donetsk and Luhansk self-proclaimed republics, referred to together as Donbas.

"The Ukrainian president noted the need for further practical steps with regard to the release of detained Ukrainian nationals who are currently in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea as well as the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy's press service said.

