Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire, Release of Detainees in Phone Talks

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks on Tuesday to discuss ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and the release of detainees, Zelenskyy's office reported.

"The sides expressed hope that a complete ceasefire along the separation line in Donbas will begin in the near future," the office said in a statement posted in its Facebook blog.

According to the statement, the presidents welcomed the exchange of prisoners between the conflicting sides in the Donbas on December 29, and "agreed to immediately start work on compiling lists for the release of Ukrainians, including Crimeans, detained in Crimea and in Russia, as well as Russians detained in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Putin also welcomed the conclusion of a contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine."

In addition, "the heads of state congratulated each other on the upcoming holidays," the statement said.