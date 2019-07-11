UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy, Putin Discussed Release Of Ukrainian Sailors In Phone Call - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:16 PM

Zelenskyy, Putin Discussed Release of Ukrainian Sailors in Phone Call - Press Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin the return of Ukrainian sailors and continuation of Normandy format talks, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin the return of Ukrainian sailors and continuation of Normandy format talks, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement Thursday.

"The key issue was the release of captured naval personnel. They also spoke about the return of other Ukrainian citizens held in Russia," it said.

The sides also discussed continuation of Normandy format negotiations.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks Rashid to step down ov ..

14 minutes ago

JUI-F supports opposition parties' protest call

3 minutes ago

Religious Ministry deploy 695 welfare staff to se ..

3 minutes ago

No peace in South Asia without resolving Kashmir d ..

3 minutes ago

Five Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria Detain ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Says US' Reinforcement of Missile Defenses ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.