Zelenskyy, Putin Discussed Release of Ukrainian Sailors in Phone Call - Press Service

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin the return of Ukrainian sailors and continuation of Normandy format talks, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement Thursday.

"The key issue was the release of captured naval personnel. They also spoke about the return of other Ukrainian citizens held in Russia," it said.

The sides also discussed continuation of Normandy format negotiations.